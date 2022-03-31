Implement Pertinent Laws And Regulatory Control, Says Reps

March 31, 2022 71

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to seek a lasting solution to soot pollution in the Niger Delta by implementing pertinent laws and proper regulation of gas flaring.

Also, the House mandated its Committees on Gas Resources, Niger Delta Development Commission and Healthcare Services to Investigate soot pollution in the Niger Delta and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Bamidele Salam, a member of the House, had at the plenary on Wednesday moved a motion titled “Urgent need to address soot pollution in the Niger Delta”, which the lawmakers unanimously adopted.

Moving the motion, Salam pointed out that soot is one of the deadliest forms of air pollution as it contains dangerous chemical substances that cause cancer, heart attacks, skin diseases, bronchitis, aggravated asthma, strokes, other respiratory and reproductive issues, all of which can lead to premature death.

The lawmaker also noted that since 2016, there had been several reports of soot pollution in the Niger Delta, with a 30 per cent increase in morbidity and mortality rates in Rivers State.