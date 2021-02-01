fbpx
Impeachment: Trump To Be Represented By New Defence Team

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Impeachment: Trump To Be Represented By New Defence Team

February 1, 2021032
Impeachment: Trump To Be Represented By New Defence Team

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has hired a new defence team shortly before his second impeachment trial is due to start.

The defence will be led by David Schoen and Bruce Castor, Trump’s office said late on Sunday.

Broadcaster CNN had reported earlier that Trump’s initial defence team of five lawyers would not be representing the Republican, after all, citing differences over his legal strategy.

CNN cited sources as saying Trump wanted the attorneys to pursue unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud instead of questioning the legitimacy of impeachment proceedings against a president who has already left office.

The attorneys had so far not received any advance payments, and no letter of intent was ever signed, according to CNN. The announcement from Trump’s office said that Schoen and Castor agree that the trial against Trump is unconstitutional.

READ ALSO: Lagos State Govt Bans Indoor Gatherings of Over 50 People

A large majority of Republicans in the Senate also recently took this view.

Trump is facing an unprecedented second impeachment trial over the deadly storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Lawmakers have accused Trump of inciting an insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters attacked the Congress building following one of his rallies, leading to the deaths of five people.

The trial, which is similar to a court proceeding with the senators functioning as jurors, is set to begin during the week of Feb. 8.

A two-thirds majority is needed to obtain a conviction in the Senate and subsequently bar Trump from running for office again.

(dpa/NAN)

Related tags :

About Author

Impeachment: Trump To Be Represented By New Defence Team
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 15, 2014041

Ghana Slashes Fuel Subsidy To Reduce Expenditures

Reports have revealed that Nigeria’s West African counterpart, Republic of Ghana has partially removed fuel subsidies on Sunday, just three months after reintroducing them, to cut spending and r
Read More
February 26, 2015142

NSE Index Maintains Upward Movement To Hit 0.16%

Trading activities on the floor of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its positive run on Wednesday, February 25, when the two major indicators, the All-Share Index and market capitalization
Read More
August 12, 2014028

Okagbare Bags Africa’s Fastest Woman Title New Record in Morocco

Nigerian fastest female athlete, Blessing Okagbare, on Monday, bagged the title of the African Senior Athletics Championships, shortly after winning a the 2014 Commonwealth Games sprint double in Glas
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon