Imo State Set To Receive $120m From FG For Livestock Farming Project

Imo State is in line to receive the sum of $120 million from the Federal Government under the special Agric Processing Zone Project for Livestock farming, revealed the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

He shared this while delivering a speech commemorating the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

Uzodinma said that the sum was a part of the $850 million earmarked for seven states, with Imo State listed as number two on the list of beneficiaries.

The governor said, “Another benefit from the visit (President Muhammadu Buhari) is that the Federal Government has graciously included Imo State as a beneficiary of its special Agric Processing Zone Project for Livestock farming,” he said.

“Out of the seven states in the country that will benefit from a Federal Government $850 million for the programme, Imo State is number two! Consequently, a whopping $120 million will soon be released to our state for the livestock programme.”

Addressing the issue of insecurity in Imo State and the southeastern region, Uzodinma warned perpetrators of “trouble” that they “may not live to tell the story”.

He called for a collaboration with security agencies and the government by disclosing any “useful information” about criminals.

The governor said, “Anybody who attempts to disrupt the peace of the state again may not live to tell the story. That is why it is important for parents and guardians to rein in their children and wards as the security agencies have our directive to deal decisively with those who may be tempted to foment trouble again.

“I have just inaugurated a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the security breaches in the state and come out with recommendations on what government should do to ensure that there is no recurrence of such.

“I believe that both the perpetrators and their sponsors would be unmasked for Imo people to know their enemies. But all of us have a collective duty to protect our state against renegades.”