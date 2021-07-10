fbpx
Imo State Govt Hands over Operational Base To Nigeria Navy

July 10, 20210128
The Imo State Government stated on Thursday, that it has handed over an operational base at Ossemotor in Oguta Local Government Area of the state to the Nigeria Navy.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, stated in Owerri, after a tour of the facility with officials of the Nigeria Navy that the base would strengthen the security of lives and properties, most especially in the riverine areas.

“Let me on behalf of the government and people of Imo State welcome this delegation to our Exco Chamber here in Government House Owerri. Events of the last few months have shown the need to protect our land and waterways.

“We have seen the bunkering of petroleum products on our pipelines which is not only in Imo State but in other places and this is a national sabotage,” he said.

READ ALSO: Drivers’ Licence: FRSC Kicks Off Computer-Based Test For Applicants

“We have seen the need to bring the Nigerian Navy close to us. Today, I will follow them to hand over a place for them to stay for their naval operations. Our people will be happy to see Nigerian Navy fully operational in Imo State because before now, they have been operating not in full capacity.

“You will agree with me that with your presence especially in the riverine area, our people can now sleep with their two eyes closed,” he added.

The officials of the Nigeria Navy were led by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Ezekobi Odogwu.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

