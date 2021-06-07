Imo Security Operatives Repel Attack At Police HQ

June 7, 2021 172

Security operatives have repelled an attack by gunmen on Imo State’s police command headquarters close to the government house in Owerri on Sunday.

Bala Elkana, the spokesperson for the state police said the gunmen tried to access the police headquarters through works layout around Alvan Ikoku Nursery and Primary School but were repelled.

Mr. Elkana explained that five of the hoodlums were killed and others injured during a gun duel with security operatives.

READ ALSO: Twitter Ban Will Negatively Impact Investment Opportunities For Nigeria – US

He added that the bus used by the gunmen has been recovered and four AK47 rifles stolen from the police during recent attacks on police stations were recovered.

This is the second time, the state police command headquarters is been attacked by these hoodlums who have continued to attack police stations in Imo State, setting some ablaze and killing officers.