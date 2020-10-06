Imo Probe Panel Uncovers ₦106 billion Fraud During Okorocha’s Administration

October 6, 2020 13

The Justice Benjamin Iheaka-led Imo State Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Contracts instituted by ex-Governor Emeka Ihedioha has submitted its report and findings to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

While Submitting the report on Tuesday at the Government House in Owerri the state capital, the panel whose assignment is to probe contracts awarded between 2011 and 2019 under the Okorocha administration said it uncovered fraudulent contracts worth N106billion.

The panel recommended that those involved be made to return the money to the government adding that the contracts some of which the panel identified were said to be inflated or given to non-existing companies that were allegedly awarded by the Rochas Okorocha administration.

According to the report, there was a flagrant disregard for due process and the Public Procurement Act, noting that there was also evidence of non-existing companies that were used to siphon state funds.

Justice Iheaka asked Governor Uzodinma to ensure that actions are taken on the report and recommendations made by the panel in the interest of the state.

In his response, Governor Uzodimma said the state government under his watch will ensure that all indicted and named in the report are made to return the state’s funds illegally siphoned.

Source: Channels TV