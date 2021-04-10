fbpx
Imo Prison Break: NCS Reveals Identities Of Fugitives

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Imo Prison Break: NCS Reveals Identities Of Fugitives

April 10, 2021095
Imo Prison Break: NCS Reveals Identities Of Fugitives

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has released the names and pictures of some inmates who escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre, Imo state.

The names and pictures of the inmates are being released in batches by the NCS.

So far, 36 of the escaped inmates have been unveiled.

More than 1,000 inmates escaped from custody on Monday, after gunmen attacked the Imo correctional centre in Owerri.

During the attack, vehicles and part of some buildings within the premises were razed.

The gunmen also attacked the Imo police command headquarters.

While no life was lost during the attack, the NCS had said a total of 1,884 persons escaped from custody.

READ ALSO: Lagos To Close Ikeja Road For 15 Months

However, as of Thursday, 78 of the escaped persons were said to have been found.

During a visit to the facility in Owerri, Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, had said inmates who returned voluntary will not face sanctions for escaping from custody, but added that those who decided otherwise would be prosecuted.

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo, had condemned the attack and promised improved security around similar facilities across the state.

Below are faces of the inmates as shared on the NCS Twitter handle.

About Author

Imo Prison Break: NCS Reveals Identities Of Fugitives
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

September 30, 2014061

Nigeria Records 34 Points Improvement In ‘Doing Business’ Index

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank’s ‘Doing Business in Nigeria 2014’ report has revealed that the country recorded significant improvements in its ‘Doing Business’ index withi
Read More
July 2, 2014079

FG Working To Bring Down Interest Rate To Single-digit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has made known its intention to come out with a financial instrument that will guarantee single-digit interest rate for investors. Se
Read More
AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 3, 20160117

Airline Operators Yet to Remit N10billion Ticket Charges to NCAA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to feelers from the aviation industry, airline operators in Nigeria have not remitted over N10bn being five per cent Ticket Sale Charge (TSC) and
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.