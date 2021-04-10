Imo Prison Break: NCS Reveals Identities Of Fugitives

April 10, 2021 95

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has released the names and pictures of some inmates who escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre, Imo state.

The names and pictures of the inmates are being released in batches by the NCS.

So far, 36 of the escaped inmates have been unveiled.

More than 1,000 inmates escaped from custody on Monday, after gunmen attacked the Imo correctional centre in Owerri.

During the attack, vehicles and part of some buildings within the premises were razed.

The gunmen also attacked the Imo police command headquarters.

While no life was lost during the attack, the NCS had said a total of 1,884 persons escaped from custody.

However, as of Thursday, 78 of the escaped persons were said to have been found.

During a visit to the facility in Owerri, Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, had said inmates who returned voluntary will not face sanctions for escaping from custody, but added that those who decided otherwise would be prosecuted.

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo, had condemned the attack and promised improved security around similar facilities across the state.

Below are faces of the inmates as shared on the NCS Twitter handle.