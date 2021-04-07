fbpx
Imo Jail Break: 36 Fugitives Back In Correctional Facility

April 7, 20210103
James Maduba, public relations officer (PRO) of Owerri custodial centre, Imo state, says 36 inmates who escaped during the jailbreak are now back in custody.

The correctional center and a police command were attacked by gunmen on Monday and, according to official figures, 1844 inmates were set free by the assailants.

There were 1881 inmates in the correctional center before the attack and 35 opted to stay behind while six had returned voluntarily.

While speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, Maduba said some of the 36 inmates were rearrested while others returned willingly.

“We had about 1881 inmates before the strike and on that very day. Now we have about 78 here now. Some returned voluntarily, some were recaptured. For now, we have 78 inmates,” he said.

Maduba also said efforts are being made to ensure that future attacks are successfully repelled.

“Recollect that the minister was here yesterday and the comptroller-general of corrections, we are putting heads together to make more efforts to fortify the place to make sure that such a thing doesn’t repeat itself,” he added.

The federal government had on Tuesday announced that escaped inmates that return voluntarily shall be pardoned.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

