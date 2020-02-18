Imo Election: S’Court Adjourns Ihedioha’s Petition until March 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned until March 2, hearing in an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, seeking a review of the Jan. 14 judgment sacking him from office.
Details later….
Source: NAN
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned until March 2, hearing in an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, seeking a review of the Jan. 14 judgment sacking him from office.
Details later….
Source: NAN
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has reiterated its