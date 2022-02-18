fbpx

Immigration to Germany – Steps To Make The Move To Germany

February 18, 20220131

Germany has been deemed as the fifth most favorable country to move to. This favorability is due to its well-performing economy, education system, and employment opportunities.

People from all over the world want to have a chance to move to Germany. Our article will help you focus on how to move to Germany and general immigration to Germany.

To immigrate to Germany, you will need a valid reason. There are several ways that foreign nationals can move to Germany, and they include the following reasons, which will be explained in more detail below.
German immigration for employment, German immigration for education, German immigration for entrepreneurs, German immigration for family reunions, and German immigration residence permits.

General Requirements for Immigration to Germany

Even though there are many ways to immigrate to Germany, and each has some specific requirements, there are still similarities between them. To be eligible to move to Germany, you must fulfill the following criteria:

Financial Stability

Each immigration purpose has financial requirements which applicants need to fulfill, but regardless of intent, applicants must prove that they can finance themselves in Germany. Even if you will be working in Germany, you must have the initial funds to cover your expenses until you get your salary.

Health Insurance

You definitely will not be able to immigrate to Germany without proper health insurance coverage. The recommended way is to get German health insurance since you cannot be sure whether German authorities will accept foreign health insurance. Find more information about health insurance for Freelancers, Employees, and Expatriates in Germany.

Basic Proficiency in German Language

To be able to live in Germany, you will need to know German. The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages has three levels of language proficiency, A, B, and C. Each one has two parts. Language proficiency is divided into A1/A2 or basic, B1/B2 or proficient in the language, and C1/C2 or advanced language skills. To immigrate to Germany, you will need to enter the exams and pass them up to either A1 or B1. If you want to get a permanent residence, you will need a higher proficiency of C1 or C2 level.

Get a German Visa

Citizens of these countries are required to apply and get a visa before entering Germany. All other nationals do not need a visa to enter Germany. They may apply for a residence permit after entering Germany without a visa. Germany Visa types: Business Visa, Visa to Study in Germany, Job Seeker Visa, Working (Employment) Visa, Guest Scientist Visa, Training/Internship Visa, and Family Reunion Visa to Join a Relative or Partner.

Immigration to Germany – Steps To Make The Move To Germany
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

