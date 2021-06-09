fbpx
Immigration Service Reopens Passport Application Portal

June 9, 2021
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the reopening of its passport application and payment portal.

The Comptroller-General of the service, Mr Muhammad Babandede, said the portal became effective from 12 midnight on Tuesday, in a statement issues on Tuesday.

He, however, warned passport applicants to avoid patronising touts and racketeers, saying the process has been made seamless for efficient service delivery.

Babandede said the portal would allow eligible applicants to apply and make payments for the various categories of passports of their choice.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the passport portal was closed on May 17, following a directive by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The minister had directed the closure of the portal to enable the service clear the backlog of applications in issuing centres across the country in the past few months.

Babandede further explained that with the reopening of the portal, a new passport application and payment regime had begun.

The statement added, “Upon successful applications, applicants shall make their online booking interview/enrolment appointment on any day, time and location they consider convenient.

“That the new timeline for passport production and issuance after a successful enrolment at the selected issuing centre shall be six weeks for fresh applications and three weeks for re-issue (renewal applications).”

Ife Ogunfuwa
