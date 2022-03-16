fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERFOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSLETTER

IMF Warns Against Increasing Food Prices In Nigeria

March 16, 20220525
IMF Warns Against Increasing Food Prices In Nigeria

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), has warned Nigeria against increasing food prices that are as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to IMF, there would be unrest in Nigeria, other Sub-Saharan African countries, Latin America, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, should food prices continue to soar.

In a blog post titled ‘How War in Ukraine Is Reverberating Across World’s Regions’, the financial institution stated that in view of the ongoing realities, food insecurity is likely to increase in parts of Africa and the Middle East.

The post read: “Steeper price increases for food and fuel may spur a greater risk of unrest in some regions, from Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America to the Caucasus and Central Asia, while food insecurity is likely to further increase in parts of Africa and the Middle East.”

“Just as the continent was gradually recovering from the pandemic, this crisis threatens that progress.

“Many countries in the region are particularly vulnerable to the war’s effects, specifically because of higher energy and food prices, reduced tourism, and potential difficulty accessing international capital markets.

“The conflict comes when most countries have minimal policy space to counter the effects of the shock. This is likely to intensify socio-economic pressures, public debt vulnerability, and scarring from the pandemic that was already confronting millions of households and businesses.

“Record wheat prices are particularly concerning for a region that imports around 85% of its supplies, one-third of which comes from Russia or Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the African richest man Aliko Dangote recently sought food security in Nigeria, as he predicted that the country would soon experience scarcity.

According to the President of Dangote Industries, in a matter of three months from now, Nigerians would start to experience food scarcity as the adverse consequence of the Russian-Ukraine war.

Bread, Rice Record Highest Price Hikes In Five Years –NBS
Related tags :

About Author

IMF Warns Against Increasing Food Prices In Nigeria
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

June 1, 20150222

Agro-allied Operators Challenge FG Over N175 Billion Unpaid Export Grants

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Stakeholders of Nigeria’s agricultural sector have bemoaned the Federal Government’s failure to fully implement the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) and t
Read More
Small Business Success in the 21st Century NEWSLETTERSME Biz
October 17, 20200643

Dress Right: The New Acronym for Small Business Success in the 21st Century

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Experts in business and corporate governance, including held a virtual masterclass on Wednesday, October 14 to build capacity in business management for SME
Read More
Konga BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 26, 20200350

Konga Eyes $10 million Daily Turnover by 2024

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram E-commerce giant, Konga has revealed that the business will hit the $10 million daily turnover mark by 2024. To realise the target, Konga disclosed that the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.