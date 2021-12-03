fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

IMF Urges G20 To Extend, Improve Debt Relief

December 3, 20210120
IMF Urges G20 To Extend, Improve Debt Relief

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday called on advanced countries in the G20 to extend and improve its debt relief initiative, warning that many countries face a dire crisis without the help.

“We may see an economic collapse in some countries unless G20 creditors agree to accelerate debt restructurings and suspend debt service while the restructurings are being negotiated,” IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog, adding that it is critical private creditors also offer relief.

The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) expires at the end of the year, and without a renewal, countries could face financial pressure and spending cuts just as new COVID-19 variants are spreading and interest rates are expected to rise, she said.

“Debt challenges are pressing and the need for action is urgent. The recent Omicron variant is a stark reminder that the pandemic will be with us for a while,” Georgieva said in the blog co-authored by Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, director of the fund’s Strategy, Policy, and Review Department.

Given the problems with the debt relief program and the common framework for dealing with private creditors, only three countries so far have applied for relief — Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia — and they have faced “significant delays.”

The framework has “yet to deliver on its promise. This requires prompt action,” she said.

Reps Probe ₦2.6Trn Owed By Oil Companies To FG

About Author

IMF Urges G20 To Extend, Improve Debt Relief
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria's inflation rate BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
November 18, 20190341

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs to 11.61 percent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, again rose to 11.61 percent (year-on-year) in October 2019 compared to 11.24 percent in the preced
Read More
February 3, 20170177

Dollar Drops 0.2% Against Major Currencies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The U.S. dollar, on Thursday, February 2, dipped against its major rivals, with a key index touching an 11-week low. The ICE Dollar Index DXY, -0.15% which
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 10, 20200229

Edo Gubership: APC Inaugurates Committee to Screen Aspirants

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a Screening Committee made up of some academics, lawyers and politicians to screen the incumbent Governo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.