fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

IMF To Share $650bn SDR Among Nigeria, Other Member Countries

August 6, 20210143
IMF To Share $650bn SDR Among Nigeria, Other Member Countries

The Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) equivalent to $650 billion for its members.

The fund, which will be shared among Nigeria and other IMF member countries, will enable beneficiaries boost liquidity and cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

READ ALSO: JP Morgan, Citibank To Advise Nigerian Govt On $6.2bn Eurobonds

“This is a historic decision – the largest SDR allocation in the history of the IMF and a shot in the arm for the global economy at a time of unprecedented crisis. It will particularly help our most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis,” IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said.

The fund was approved on August 2, 2021 but the general allocation of SDRs will become effective on August 23, 2021.

IMF said the newly created SDRs will be credited to IMF member countries in proportion to their existing quotas in the fund.

However, Nigeria had drawn a $3.4 billion loan from the initial SDRs in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

It is not immediately clear if Nigeria will apply for more borrowings from the SDR window as an IMF member country.

However, $275 billion of the fund had been approved for emerging markets and developing countries, including low-income countries, of which Nigeria is considered one.

About Author

IMF To Share $650bn SDR Among Nigeria, Other Member Countries
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Partial Lockdown in Abuja COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 25, 20200552

FCTA Announces Partial Lockdown

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello has announced a partial lockdown of the city, except for those on essential duties. The announce
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
May 22, 20130141

Eagles Will Make It To Confederations Cup Final–Erico

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr. Joe Erico, Former Super Eagles assistant coach, has said Nigeria will be among the last four teams at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil, and possibl
Read More
October 16, 20130130

W’Cup Playoff: Ghana Trumps Egypt 6-1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday claimed a 6-1 victory over Pharoahs of Egypt in the first leg of the 2014 FIFA World Cup playoff matches between them. Three
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.