fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

IMF Predicts Nigeria’s Inflation May Worsen To 16.1% In 2022

May 2, 20220115
Why Nigeria Should Take Advantage Of Personal Income Tax -IMF

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to reach 16.1% in 2022.

This forecast was included in the IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, produced last week and published on its website.

The forecasted 16.1% will be the highest level in the country since October 2021, when it was 16.63%.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s CPI climbed to 15.92 percent in March.

This is the highest inflation rate the country has seen since October 2021, when it hit 15.99 percent.

Nigeria is not immune to the global price surge, as seen by March’s increase in the inflation rate.

On the other hand, the IMF predicted that inflation would fall to 13.1% by 2023.

The IMF cautioned about the implications of inflation in its World Economic Outlook report.

The report read in part, “In sub-Saharan Africa, food prices are also the most important transmission channel, although in slightly different ways. Wheat is a less important part of the diet, but food, in general, is a larger share of consumption.

“Higher food prices will hurt consumers’ purchasing power, particularly among low-income households, and weigh on domestic demand. Social and political turmoil, most notably in West Africa, also weighs on the outlook.”

In response to the Global Study on Food Crises, the Washington-based bank stated this in its current Commodity Markets Outlook report.

According to the bank, rising food costs have exacerbated food insecurity in emerging markets and developing economies, particularly due to reliance on Ukraine and Russia for food imports.

It went on to say that the pandemic had generated food insecurity all around the world before the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the report, more individuals are expected to be food insecure due to war-related interruptions in the food trade, higher food price inflation, and higher costs of managing food assistance operations.

Apart from the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the World Bank stated in a separate report that import limitations and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s non-flexible currency rate management were the main drivers of food inflation in Nigeria.

“Rising food costs are the fundamental driver behind the spike in headline inflation in Nigeria,” the paper stated. Import restrictions and a rigid exchange rate management have caused food costs to rise.

“The current regime is keeping the official exchange rate of the naira artificially strong while the naira has weakened significantly on the parallel market. Additionally, the central bank has restricted importers’ access to foreign currency for 45 products and has reduced the supply to other importers.”

Contributory Pension Scheme Increases By 460bn In Three Months
Related tags :

About Author

IMF Predicts Nigeria’s Inflation May Worsen To 16.1% In 2022
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

December 21, 20153327

CBN to Inject $90million into Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is expected to pump $90 million into the parallel market as it plans to shut the official foreign exchange window for the
Read More
New COVID-19 Cases COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 19, 20200328

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infection Cases Hits 542

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has confirmed 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19. Confirming the cases on its official Twitter handle, the Nigeria Centre
Read More
FGN Bond For Jan. 2021 Oversubscribed BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 30, 20210847

Debt: FG’s Bond Offer, Allotment Rise To ₦13.66trn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government’s (FG) bond offer and allotment increased by ₦1.99 trillion in the first six months of 2021 to ₦13.66 trillion, from the ₦11.67 trill
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.