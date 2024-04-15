IMF, Ghana Finalize Agreement On $3bn Loan

Ghana’s government and International Monetary Fund officials have achieved a consensus on a second assessment of the West African nation’s $3 billion loan program, the IMF announced on Friday.

Ghana will have access to $360 million in funding when the Executive Board evaluation was finished.

In other news, Ghana’s Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam stated on Saturday that the authority is still optimistic that debt renegotiations with bondholders would result in a resolution “at some point” and that a non-disclosure agreement associated with the discussions will expire on Monday.