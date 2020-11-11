‘I’m Gay, I No Longer Want To Play Straight Characters’ – Prison Break Star Announces

November 11, 2020 21

American Actor, Wentworth Miller has shocked fans as he announced that he will not feature in the sixth season of Fox Network’s ‘Prison Break’ because he is gay.

In a lengthy Instagram post where he broke the news to his fans, Miller said he does not want to play straight characters again because their stories have been told.

While apologising to his fans, the actor said he understood how disappointing it was, but “no more Michael”.

“This is my favorite IG account,” someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me),” he wrote.

“Obviously, there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backward-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.?

“I won’t be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I’m not concerned for myself. I can’t be “bullied” in this space. I have too much power. “Delete. Block. Deactivate.” Etc.

“But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bullshit.

“On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not because of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).

“So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered because you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work.”