iLOQ’s Commitment To Sustainability Is Demonstrated At The World Economic Forum

May 26, 20220198
The WEF’s mission is to bring together the most significant leaders from all sectors of global society to identify the best ways of addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

An important topic at this year’s event is setting the agenda for shaping a more sustainable future.

Finnish Flow is an active international business community that is developing and coordinating the Finnish business community’s participation in the WEF’s side events.

Chief Marketing Officer, Joni Lampinen, and Chief Financial Officer, Timo Pirskanen, are proud to be representing iLOQ at the global event.

Panel discussions are focusing on the broader debate on sustainable strategies and the future of technology in smart cities.

“For almost two decades, iLOQ has been leading the way in the access management industry by innovating technological and resource-efficient solutions.

“Our advanced digital services and software solutions fulfill society’s requirements for secure, sustainable and smart living. Entirely battery free, among other benefits, they are currently saving 50,000 kg of battery waste every year.

“We are looking forward to productive discussions at the forum and being a major contributor to solving global problems sustainably,” states Joni Lampinen, Chief Marketing Officer, iLOQ.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

