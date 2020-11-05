iLOQ Takes its Battery-Free Digital and Mobile Locking into Canada

November 5, 2020 116

Digital locking company – iLOQ – is fulfilling its growth strategy, this time by extending its operations across the Atlantic to Canada.

Founded in Finland in 2003, iLOQ currently has sales offices in 8 countries throughout Europe and a partner network around the world. Adding Canada to the portfolio will allow iLOQ to introduce the benefits of its battery-free digital locking and mobile access sharing technology to a huge new market.

READ ALSO: Video Game Revenue Tops $10.7 Billion in September 2020

The critical infrastructure sector is particularly vital in Canada. iLOQ’s keyless locking solution, where an NFC-enabled smartphone acts as both a key and a power source, enables utilities providers to focus on core business – managing and maintaining sites, not providing access to them. By consolidating numerous unmonitored sites hosting critical equipment and multiple access possibilities into one user-friendly, customized software platform, iLOQ’s solution increases operational efficiency while lowering operational expenditure.

Security-solutions expert, Frank Hayes, will assume the role of Country Manager. Operating out of Toronto, he will be responsible for building a winning team to establish the company’s commercial activities and developing a strong base of dealers and customers.

“iLOQ’s growth continues as planned, even during these challenging times. We look forward to introducing the benefits of our innovative technology to the Canadian market and wish Frank great success on fulfilling iLOQ’s goal of making life accessible also on an entirely new continent,” states iLOQ President and CEO, Heikki Hiltunen.iLOQ is a rapidly growing Finnish company that is leading the technological revolution in the digital locking industry. iLOQ transforms mechanical locks into digital and mobile access management.