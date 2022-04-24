Illegal Oil Refinery Explodes In Imo, Kills Dozens

April 24, 2022 112

An explosion that rocked an illegal oil refinery at the Abaezi community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, has left dozens of people dead.

Aside from the deceased, no less than six vehicles got burnt as a result of the explosion from the illegal oil refinery.

The incident, according to sources in the community, has thrown everyone into a state of mourning, as they grieved over their lost loved ones and properties.

An Indigene of the community, who identified himself simply as Ejike, said every person at the illegal refinery site was killed in the explosion, adding that over 100 people lost their lives in the incident.

Ejike added that those who survived the explosion and were rushed to the hospital died on Saturday morning.

“No single person survived. Those who were rescued yesterday have all died this morning. The casualty figure is over 100. This is sad. People are rushing to look for their relations but the unfortunate thing is that the victims were burnt beyond recognition,” Ekije said.

Another indigene of the community, who identified himself as a local security operative, said people came from the South-East and South-South states to buy the illegal product in the community.

He said, “People come from Rivers, Bayelsa, Anambra, Abia states, even from Onitsha, to buy the product. It is a very active bunkering site. People come here in hundreds and the owner is a big man.

“This bunkering is sited right in the forest so that they will have liberty to do the illicit business. People troop from far and near to buy the product.”

Confirming the incident, Imo Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah said the state government had declared the owner of the illegal refinery, Okenze Onyenwoke, wanted.

He, therefore, advised the suspect whom he said was on the run to surrender himself at the nearest police station.

The Commissioner said, “This is a sad development. The Imo State Government has declared wanted Okenze Onyenwoke, who owns this illegal refinery. I advise him to hand himself over to the police or any security agency.

“This is wickedness; this is economic sabotage. It is also destroying our youths. I, therefore, call on the youths to go away from this kind of illegitimate business. There are so many legitimate businesses one could do to make genuine money.”