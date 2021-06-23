“I’ll Soon Write A Book On Abaribe, Ethnic Bigot” – Igbokwe

June 23, 2021 153

The words ‘The Dot Nation’ displayed on the shirt of the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has drawn backlash from the Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, who called him an “ethnic bigot”.

“The Dot Nation” was spawned from the description used by President Muhammadu Buhari to describe members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Buhari, in a public address speaking on the issue of insecurity in the country, had described IPOB members as “a dot in a circle”.

He had said, “That IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they will have no access to anywhere.

“And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties, I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Govt Sets Up Committee To Engage With Twitter

Juxtaposed with the words on the shirt are Nsibidi symbols – a system of symbols used in ancient times by the Igbo people.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe,

Taking to his Facebook page, Igbokwe said of Abaribe “A Senator and an ethnic bigot, an elder for nothing.”

He added, “The blood of those policemen and the uninformed youths killed in the South-East will be accounted for in the fullness of time, We cannot be mad all the time.

“I will soon write a book on Abaribe.”