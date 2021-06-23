fbpx
“I’ll Soon Write A Book On Abaribe, Ethnic Bigot” – Igbokwe

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

“I’ll Soon Write A Book On Abaribe, Ethnic Bigot” – Igbokwe

June 23, 20210153
"I'll Soon Write A Book On Abaribe, Ethnic Bigot" - Igbokwe

The words ‘The Dot Nation’ displayed on the shirt of the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has drawn backlash from the Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, who called him an “ethnic bigot”.

“The Dot Nation” was spawned from the description used by President Muhammadu Buhari to describe members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Buhari, in a public address speaking on the issue of insecurity in the country, had described IPOB members as “a dot in a circle”.

He had said, “That IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they will have no access to anywhere.

“And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties, I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Govt Sets Up Committee To Engage With Twitter

Juxtaposed with the words on the shirt are Nsibidi symbols – a system of symbols used in ancient times by the Igbo people.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe,

Taking to his Facebook page, Igbokwe said of Abaribe “A Senator and an ethnic bigot, an elder for nothing.”

He added, “The blood of those policemen and the uninformed youths killed in the South-East will be accounted for in the fullness of time, We cannot be mad all the time.

“I will soon write a book on Abaribe.”

Related tags :

About Author

“I’ll Soon Write A Book On Abaribe, Ethnic Bigot” – Igbokwe
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 3, 20140159

CBN Introduces Electronic Reference Portal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of efforts to enhance the efficiency of the payment system, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced an electronic reference (e-Reference) p
Read More
November 19, 20140101

Road Rehabilitation :Commissioner Says FG Owes Lagos N51bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has said that the Federal Government owes the Lagos State government N51 billi
Read More
June 27, 20140104

UN Sanctions Boko Haram Leader, Shekau And Ansaru

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Abubakar Shekau, leader of terror group, Boko Haram and a splinter group have been sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council. While Shekau becomes t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.