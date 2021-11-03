Ikoyi Collapsed Building: Death Toll Rises To 22

November 3, 2021 139

The emergency agencies in charge of rescue operations at the 21-story collapsed Lagos building in Ikoyi said two more bodies were pulled out early Wednesday from the debris, bringing the death toll to 22.

The building, which was still under construction in Ikoyi area of Lagos State, crumbled on Monday.

About nine people who were pulled out of the rubble survived the collapse of the building but construction workers feared dozens of their colleagues were still trapped inside.

“We recovered two male bodies early this morning, bringing the toll to 22,” said Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Reacting to the development earlier, the now-suspended LASBCA boss, Mr. Oki, said the owner of the building was given approval to construct only 15 floors.

He said: “He got approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on the ground here and the materials and reinforcement he used are so inferior and terrible.”

But countering the embattled LABSCA boss, the Deputy Governor, Dr Femi Hamzat, said the developer got approval for 21 floors for the collapsed structure.

He also disclosed that the building was sealed in June for four months when certain defects were noticed by the government until this month when it was unsealed after the defects had been corrected.

He added that the focus of the government is to ensure that ongoing rescue operations yielded positive results.

He said, “We are not sure of the number of people inside there. It is not a residential building yet. It is not that we have tenants or a list of people.

“As a matter of fact, if you are aware, this location was sealed for about four months sometime ago. It was sealed because our agency came in to do structural tests and saw some anomalies. So they shut it down for those things to be corrected.

“The second building will also be audited in terms of integrity test, and of course, if we find anything, then the appropriate action will be taken.

“This particular one (pointing to the collapsed building) was approved for 21 floors, not 15. If you count the second building it is 14 or 15.

“The approval was done about three years ago, it is not something new. It is the construction that failed apparently from what we can see.

“The state government will embark on further foundation and borehole acidic level tests to ascertain the impact on the collapsed building.

“These tests, particularly the borehole acidic level, are important for the entire Gerard Road and adjoining areas.

“We wish to state that there will be no cover-up in the search for the truth in this incident. If anybody is found to have been indicted, he or she will face the law.

“It is important to restate that all developers and property owners are required to adhere strictly to all building codes and planning regulations to ensure safety of lives and property.

“Those who ignore such regulations, breaking seals and defying enforcement will surely be prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the collapse of a 21-story uncompleted building situated on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.