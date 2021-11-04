fbpx

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 36

November 4, 2021077
The emergency agencies in charge of rescue operations at the 21-story collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos said 14 more bodies were pulled out from the debris, bringing the death toll to 36.

According to them, other survivors have been rescued under the rubbles, leaving the number of victims that survived the disaster and rushed to a state-owned medical facility, Lagos Island General Hospital in Marina, for adequate medical care to nine.

However, two of the survivors have been discharged.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in a statement on Thursday, said that 33 of the deceased were men while the 3 others were women.

“So far, 36 people – 33 males and three female — have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors,” NEMA Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said.

The building, which was still under construction in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, crumbled on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the collapse of a 21-story uncompleted building situated on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

It was gathered that the building under construction is owned by one Femi Osibona, through his company, Fourscore Heights Limited.

