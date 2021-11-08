fbpx

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Death Figure Rises To 43

November 8, 20210148
Rescue workers at the site of the collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos have recovered another body from the rubble.

On Monday, the building which was being developed by Fourscore Homes collapsed.

The owner of Fourscore Homes, Femi Osibona, was among the 43 persons confirmed to have died in the collapse.

The remains of Osibona was recovered from the rubble on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe Into Collapsed 21-Storey Ikoyi Building

The Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Sunday, reported the recovery of another body.

“One more body has been recovered from the site of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos,” the statement reads.

“The body, which was recovered on Saturday, has brought the number of bodies retrieved from the rubble to 43.

“There are 15 survivors and 49 persons have reported that their loved ones are missing.

“At the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, the identification of bodies continues.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, once again, commiserates with the families of those who died in the incident.”

Meanwhile, there is still no official figure of how many people were in the building at the time of the collapse.

