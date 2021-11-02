Ikoyi Building Collapse: 9 Survivors Rescued, 4 More Corpses Dug out Of Rubble

November 2, 2021 136

Nine persons who were trapped in the collapsed 21-storey building in Lagos, were rescued on Tuesday.

Also, rescue workers recovered four additional corpses from the rubble on Tuesday, taking the number of deaths recorded from the incident to 10.

The highrise building which is located in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) initiated an emergency response plan to address the situation, and rescue efforts is ongoing at the site.

The project was scheduled for completion in 2022 and was being handled by Fourscore Homes.

The Lagos State Government recently launched a rebranded certificate of completion and fitness as a way of reducing limit the occurrence of building collapse incidents in the state

The objective of the certificate is to safeguard the lives of residents and address the root causes of building collapse incidents.

In the wake of the launch, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) was given the directive to issue the certificate to all existing and new buildings.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had associated past building collapse incidents recorded in the state with poor compliance to physical planning laws.