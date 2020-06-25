Ikorodu Bois Receive Hollywood Invitation after Extraction Trailer Remake

June 25, 2020
The Russo Brothers, co-producers of American action-thriller film, Extraction, have invited amateur video producers, Ikorodu Bois, to the premiere of the film’s sequel.

Ikorodu Bois are famous on social media for their stunningly creative remakes of high-quality movie trailers and video production.

The group re-enacted Extraction‘s trailer and published on Wednesday, racking up over four million views in under 24 hours on Twitter and capturing the attention of the Russo Brothers and star actor, Chris Hemsworth.

 

“This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…DM us and we’ll get you there!” the Russo Brothers said after watching the remake.

This is not the first time the group is attracting attention from outside the country. After a remake of the trailer for Money Heist, a Netflix production, one of the film’s star actors, Alvaro Morte, tweeted “what an amazing job.”

The group has also attracted praise from American actress Taraji Henson.

Source: Channels TV

