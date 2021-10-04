Ikeja Electric Notifies Customers Of 8-Week Power Outage

October 4, 2021 105

Ikeja Electric Plc has notified residents within its coverage region of power outage for eight weeks to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to re-conduct its 132KV lines.

The Chief Technical Officer, Ikeja Electric, Mr. Olajide Kumapayi, made the announcement at a news briefing on Monday in Ikeja.

Kumapayi said the project, which would start on October 11, will increase the capacity of the transmission lines to wheel more power from the generation companies.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the affected areas, in the first phase of the project, include Oregun, Police Training College, Oba Akran, Oke Ira, Ogba, Magodo, Anifowoshe and Omole Phase One.

According to him, some of 132KV lines installed over 50 years ago had become obsolete and degraded due to time and usage.

Kumapayi said: “The TCN is currently embarking on the upgrade of the 132KV lines from Ikeja West to Ota and Alimosho in stages. This is the second stage.

“The TCN is replacing all the aluminum conductors with gap conductors which is more sophisticated to withstand heat and has more capacity to carry current.

READ ALSO: Resident Doctors Call off 2 Months Old Strike, Set To Resume On Wednesday

“The implication of this is that from 8am to 6pm everyday, the substations controlling these areas will be switched off, which will affect the feeders connected to them.

“This will affect all categories of customers within the area especially our Maximum Demand (MD) customers such as Ikeja City Mall, Police College, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and the Ikeja High Court.”

He added that the TCN would also move to Alimosho and Agege axis during the next stage.

Kumapayi noted that the upgrade was a power sector initiative to boost the transmission and distribution of electricity to Nigerians.

Also, Mr. Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, said the Disco had written to the MD customers notifying them of the situation.

Ofulue said the company was also meeting with its bilateral power supply agreement partners and appealed to all those affected to exercise patience with the DisCo during the period.

“Even though this is a TCN project, it is our duty to inform our customers of the situation because we are the ones that interface with them on a daily basis.

“We believe it will be for the benefit of our customers at the end of the day and will also allow Ikeja Electric to invest more in our system to improve power supply to customers under our network,” Ofulue said.