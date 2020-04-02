IKEDC Suspends Disconnection of Debtor Customers amid Lockdown

Ikeja Electric Plc, an electricity distribution company, says non-paying customers within its franchise network will not be disconnected during the compulsory two weeks lockdown.

Folake Soetan, acting CEO of the company, said all customers would be allowed to enjoy electricity supply during the lockdown period.

“At Ikeja Electric, we are committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy steady and quality supply throughout this difficult period and beyond,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We recognize the fact that electricity supply is critical to our ability to stay safe, clean and indoors.

“Therefore, we have also taken a decision to suspend all disconnection activities of non-paying customers for a period of two weeks starting today.

“This is to ensure that customers who cannot afford to pay their March bills due to the closure continue to enjoy supply until the stay at home order is lifted. Customers who also wish to pay their bills can also do so using any of our designated online payment platforms.

“Our prepaid customers can buy energy online using any of your preferred online banking or merchant platforms. You can also visit our website to purchase vending units.”

Soetan added that the company has put measures in place to ensure that engineers and technicians are available to clear all forced and unforced outages, while also continuing with the preventive maintenance programmes.

Source: The Cable