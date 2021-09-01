fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

Ihekweazu, NCDC DG, Appointed Assistant Director-General At WHO

September 1, 2021093
Ihekweazu, NCDC DG, Appointed Assistant Director-General At WHO

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu has been appointed as Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in charge of health emergency intelligence.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, stated that Ihekweazu will lead efforts on strengthening pandemic and epidemic intelligence globally.

The WHO chief stated that Ihekweazu’s appointment will commence on November 1, 2021

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as an Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence from November 1, 2021,” Ghebreyesus said.

“He will lead the work on strengthening pandemic and epidemic intelligence globally, including heading the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin.

“I am confident that Dr. Ihekweazu’s appointment will help further accelerate WHO’s work in health emergencies.”

READ ALSO: 100 Happy New Month Messages For September 2021

According to WHO, Ihekweazu was trained as an infectious disease epidemiologist and has a track record spanning 20 years holding senior public health and leadership positions in various national public health institutes, including the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the United Kingdom’s Health Protection Agency, and Germany’s Robert Koch Institute.

“He has led several short-term engagements for WHO, mainly in response to major infectious disease outbreaks around the world,” the agency said.

“Dr Ihekweazu, a Nigerian national, who was born in Germany, is a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria and has a Masters in Public Health from the Heinrich-Heine University, Dusseldorf, Germany. In 2003, he was awarded a Fellowship for the European Programme for Intervention Epidemiology Training and subsequently completed his Public Health specialization in the United Kingdom.

“He is widely published in medical peer-reviewed journals.”

About Author

Ihekweazu, NCDC DG, Appointed Assistant Director-General At WHO
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 6, 20140119

Plateau NMA Seeks Law Banning Medical Tourism

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Plateau State chapter of the striking Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has called for a law making it an offence for Nigerians, especially public offic
Read More
[ MAIN ]LIFESTYLEMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS
February 12, 20130173

Fried Foods May Raise Stroke Risk – Study

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram People whose diets are heavy on fried and sugary drinks like sweet tea and soda were more likely to suffer a stroke, a new study has revealed. It’s the firs
Read More
COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
July 20, 20180272

African Society for Laboratory Medicine Conference (ASLM 2018) Berths In Abuja In December

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 2018 edition of the African Society for Laboratory Medicine Conference (ASLM 2018)) is set to hold in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, from D
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.