Iheanacho Scores Lone Goal As Leceister Qualifies For FA Cup Final

April 19, 20210116
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, was on the scoresheet as Leicester City defeated Southampton to qualify for the FA Cup final.

With Jamie Vardy, Leicester’s top striker, on an 11-goal drought, Iheanacho continued his rich vein of form to score what proved to be the winning goal at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

In the presence of 4,000 spectators — a first in the top tier of English football since the pandemic began– Iheanacho swept home Vardy’s 55th minute cut-back for his 10th goal in seven games.

James Maddison, a substitute, missed two good openings to extend his team’s lead but Brendan Rodgers’ men held on to end a 52-year wait for an FA Cup final qualification.

Wilfred Ndidi, another Super Eagles star on the pitch, also played 90 minutes and was his usual combatant self in midfield.

Iheanacho has now scored 14 goals in 19 FA Cup games, more than any other player in the competition since his debut in January 2016.

His goal was also the first Southampton conceded in this season’s competition.

The win took Leicester to their first FA Cup final appearance since 1969.

Leicester City will meet Chelsea in the final slated for May 15.

