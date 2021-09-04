fbpx

Iheanacho Scores Brace As Super Eagles Defeats Liberia In World Cup Qualifier

September 4, 2021090
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a brace against visitors, the Lone Stars of Liberia in Lagos on Friday to put the Nigerian national team at the top of the African World Cup qualifying group.

His goals came in at the 21st and 45th minutes. Nigeria has been to six of the last seven World Cup competitions failing to get past the second round of the tournament.

Iheanacho’s goals were assisted by his premier league colleague, Everton’s, Alex Iwobi.

Nigeria is grouped alongside Cape Verde, the Central African Republic, and Liberia in group C, analysts consider the Super Eagles favorites to emerge table toppers.

The Super Eagles next group opponent is Cape Verde, the Southern African country played a 1- 1draw in an away game against the Central African Republic two days ago. They will be hosting Nigeria on Tuesday, and are expected to pose a threat to the three-time African champions.

Iheanacho alongside eight other Britain-based Super Eagles players cannot travel to Cape Verde due to its coronavirus red listing by the United Kingdom”.

The British authorities require footballers who visit red-listed countries to quarantine for 10 days, the Premier League and Football League players are forbidden from visiting such countries.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr insists all three opponents are “tricky opponents who we have got to be at our best against”.

“The job has been done,” he said, referring to the win over Liberia. “We had to win our first game at home and we did not concede a goal.

“We will be without nine players (in Cape Verde) — that means it will be another team and it is not easy to build a new team within days.

“We will also play on a synthetic pitch. This will be a challenge. It will be more difficult than against Liberia.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

