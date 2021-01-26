IGP Says Hospitals Should Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report

January 26, 2021 27

Hospitals have been advised by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to treat patients with gunshot wounds before asking for a police report.

Adamu said that it doesn’t matter who the injured individual is, all that matters is ensuring that the life is saved.

He said, “No, we don’t do that, save life first even if it’s an individual, suspected robber or kidnapper, or bandits.

“If he or she has gunshot wounds and goes to the hospital, his life must be saved first before thinking of any other thing to do.

“There is no issue of asking for a police report before you treat anybody with gunshot wounds.”

The Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 states that any doctor that turns a wounded person away is criminally liable.

The bill that was passed into law in 2017 by the former Senate President Bukola Saraki mandates hospitals to treat victims of gunshot wounds without any clearance from the police.