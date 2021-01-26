fbpx
IGP Says Hospitals Should Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

IGP Says Hospitals Should Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report

January 26, 2021027
IGP Says Hospitals Should Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report

Hospitals have been advised by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to treat patients with gunshot wounds before asking for a police report.

Adamu said that it doesn’t matter who the injured individual is, all that matters is ensuring that the life is saved.

He said, “No, we don’t do that, save life first even if it’s an individual, suspected robber or kidnapper, or bandits.

“If he or she has gunshot wounds and goes to the hospital, his life must be saved first before thinking of any other thing to do.

“There is no issue of asking for a police report before you treat anybody with gunshot wounds.”

READ ALSO: FG Extends Registration Deadline For Payroll Support Scheme

The Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 states that any doctor that turns a wounded person away is criminally liable.

The bill that was passed into law in 2017 by the former Senate President Bukola Saraki mandates hospitals to treat victims of gunshot wounds without any clearance from the police.

Related tags :

About Author

IGP Says Hospitals Should Treat Gunshot Victims Without Police Report
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 25, 2014043

Reps Probe FAAN Over Remittance Of N130m Out Of N3bn Generated In 2013

House of Representatives, on Monday, probed the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over the remittance of N130 million out of N36 billion it generated in year 2013. Honourable Abdulmuminu Jib
Read More
June 19, 2014025

Survey Discloses That 63 Percent Of Births In Nigeria Occur At Home

Despite the modern technology in birth delivery, a new National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC) has revealed that about 63 per cent of births
Read More
August 6, 2013031

Ghanaian Yorubas’ Celebrate 200 Years

Come August 24th, 2013, the Entire Yoruba community from 10 regions in Ghana will roll out drums in an event tagged ‘200 Years Celebrations and Yoruba Heritage Awards’ to celebrate and trumpet their e
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon