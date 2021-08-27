IGP Receives Special Investigative Panel Report On Abba Kyari

August 27, 2021 99

The Special Investigative Panel, set up to probe allegations of bribery leveled against the former Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, submitted its report to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday.

This was according to a statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, who stated that the report was presented by the chairman of the Special Investigative Panel, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has received the report of the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) investigating the alleged indictment of the erstwhile Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” the statement partly read.

“DIG Egbunike, while presenting the report, appreciated the IGP for the confidence reposed on him and the members of the Panel to conduct the probe.

“He noted that the Panel commenced investigations immediately after it was inaugurated on 2nd August 2021 and the report submitted is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent, and exhaustive investigative process.

“He further revealed that the report presented contained the case file of the probe, evidence and findings as well as testimonies from DCP Abba Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

“The IGP, who commended the Panel for the work done, stated that the essence of the probe was to carry out discreet investigations into the allegation levied against the officer to enable the Force leadership to be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes.

“The IGP assured that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations would be undertaken by the Force Management Team and thereafter forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary action(s). He reiterated, as always, the commitment of the Force to justice for all.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police,(DCP), Abba Kyari was suspended by the Police Service Commission on August 1.

This followed the IGP’s recommendation to allow for an independent investigation after US court documents linked him to an Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi.

After three weeks, the police authorities established a panel to analyze in detail the available documents related to Kyari who was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).