IGP Orders Regular Patrol, Stop and Search To Reduce Insecurity

Usman Alkali Baba, the Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered regular patrols, stop and search raids, and show of force by tactical commanders to reduce insecurity and criminality.

The IGP also ordered the deployment of adequate security around schools, hospitals and critical national infrastructures across the country.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer conveyed the order to tackle insecurity via a statement on Sunday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of water-tight security arrangements to cover all schools, hospitals, health workers, and critical national infrastructures around the country,” the statement added.

“The IGP has equally ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in some states of the federation.”

The new directive was given while the IGP was reviewing reports received from various commands and formations on the general security situations across Nigeria.

The IGP urged members of the public to be cooperative, while warning police officers to be civil, professional, and humane in the course of discharging their duties.