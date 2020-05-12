IGP Orders Probe of E-Money, Strips Socialite of Police Escorts

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the immediate probe of Emeka Okonkwo, a business mogul better known as E-Money, over alleged abuse of his police escorts and flashy lifestyle.

Emeka is the chairman of Five Star Music, a record label he jointly owns with Kingsley Okonkwo, a singer better known as Kcee, who happens to be his brother.

Bala Elkana, spokesman of the Lagos state police command, who confirmed the development to TheCable Lifestyle on Tuesday, said the escorts have already been withdrawn from him.

“Yes, we have complied with the IGP’s order and withdrawn policemen from him,” he said.

When asked about the next line of action, he said: “I don’t know. It was basically an order given to us to withdraw his escorts which he have done. You can get any other details you want from the force headquarters.”

But according to PUNCH, the IGP’s directive followed claims that E-Money was using policemen attached to him like domestic servants.

“The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors, and doing menial jobs for him,” a source was quoted to have said.

“The policemen were discovered to be attached to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the usual practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will also be interrogated.”

Source: The Cable