IGP Orders Investigation Into Rape Claim Against D’Banj

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a probe into the allegation of rape levelled against singer D’Banj by Seyitan Babatayo.

The IGP gave the order, following a petition written by the alleged victim’s lawyer.

It would be recalled that Dbanj, was recently accused by a lady named Seyitan of raping her in 2018.

It was also alleged on social media that the singer got the young lady arrested and is trying to intimidate her with his influence after tweets of her account of the alleged rape were deleted from her page.

Source: VON