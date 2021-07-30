IGP Orders Internal Review Of Allegations Against Abba Kyari

July 30, 2021 50

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered an “internal review of the allegations” against Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), by a United States Court.

Frank Mba, Force spokesman made this known in a statement on Thursday.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the United States District Court for the Central District of California said alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi used Kyari to arrest and jail a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent.

According to a communique from the court, the arrest was made after Vincent threatened to expose a $1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

Reaffirming the Force’s commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners, the IGP said further developments on the case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.