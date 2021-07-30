fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

IGP Orders Internal Review Of Allegations Against Abba Kyari

July 30, 2021050
IGP Orders Internal Review Of Allegations Against Abba Kyari

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered an “internal review of the allegations” against Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), by a United States Court.

Frank Mba, Force spokesman made this known in a statement on Thursday.

READ ALSO: US Court Orders Arrest Of Abba Kyari

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the United States District Court for the Central District of California said alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi used Kyari to arrest and jail a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent.

According to a communique from the court, the arrest was made after Vincent threatened to expose a $1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

Reaffirming the Force’s commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners, the IGP said further developments on the case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.

About Author

IGP Orders Internal Review Of Allegations Against Abba Kyari
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Corruption COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 16, 20180171

FG Has Recovered Trillions in The Fight Against Corruption-Buhari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration has succeeded in recovering trillions of naira stolen by people without conscience. He made th
Read More
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 24, 20180211

Nigeria Refutes Germany’s Claim of 30,000 Illegal Aliens

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has faulted claims that there were 30,000 of its citizens as illegal migrants in Germany who are awaiting repatriation. The Head of Mission in Germa
Read More
April 8, 20140120

‘Champion’ Newspapers Faces Industrial Dispute Over Unpaid Salary

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has declared industrial dispute with the management of Champion Newspapers over non-payment of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.