IGP Orders Indefinite Ban Of ‘SPY’ Number Plate

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an indefinite ban on the use of police SPY vehicle number plates across Nigeria.

The IGP said the ban is without exception, “irrespective of whether it is authorised or not”, adding that all authorisations are also revoked indefinitely.

The force public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi made this development known via a statement on Wednesday.

He said the order is necessary to forestall the “continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations” by motorists “hiding under the privileges” of SPY police number plates.

“The IGP has therefore directed that police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with this directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order,” the statement reads.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to give full effect to the directives as contained above.

“The IGP specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use are confiscated henceforth but the owners of such vehicles should not be arrested unless they are police officers or officers of other security agencies on escort duties.

“The IGP however warned that while carrying out these assignments, officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with international best practices.”

The IGP asked security agencies and the public to cooperate with the directive, adding that the ban is aimed at strengthening internal security.