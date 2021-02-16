fbpx
IGP Orders Immediate Deployment Of Police Intervention To Oyo State

February 16, 2021036
Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention and Stabilization Forces to Oyo State.

This was announced in a statement signed by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer on Monday.

Mba said the teams have been deployed to reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis in the State.

“The deployments, consisting largely of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, include four (4) Units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, and one (1) operational/surveillance Police helicopter from the Police Air-wing department.

“The Intervention Force is charged with the responsibility of reinforcing and stabilizing security in the State, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and properties and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the State,” he added.

READ ALSO: Court Annuls Impeachment of Former Deputy Gov. Of Imo, Jude Agbaso

The Intervention team is being coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, DIG David Folawiyo who is expected to mobilise all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad.

The Oyo State Government had earlier on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the state capital.

