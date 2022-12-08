IGP Launches CMR Platform To Report Stolen Vehicles

The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has launched a platform for Nigerians to report cases of stolen vehicles as a precautionary measure to combat vehicle theft.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, the digitalized platform – Central Motor Registry (CMR) – which the IGP successfully completed and commissioned is located at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He stated that the platform’s launch was in response to the “IGP’s quest to ensure a digital environment for policing the country for more robust and proactive measures in crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution.”

“The newly digitalized Central Motor Registry Command Centre will make it possible for members of the public to report vehicles stolen from as far back as 1st January, 2018, and yet-to-be-recovered to input the vehicle details on the online platform to serve as a reliable data point for the possible recovery of the vehicle,” he stated.

“The platform will also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security.”

With the CMR having two Command Centres in Abuja and Lagos, Adejobi stated that 37 Information Centres are located across the country and in the Federal Capital Territory, with the first batch consisting of 200 e-Enforcement Operational Patrol Vehicles with automatic number plate recognition on each vehicle.

He also urged Nigerians and other residents to use the platform at https://reportcmr.npf.gov.ng to upload their vehicle information on the website beginning December 7, 2022, as a security measure to prevent it from being stolen and re-registered.