IGP Flags Off ‘Operation Puff Adder 2’ To Combat Insecurity

February 16, 2021034
Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has flagged-off a reinvigorated special security action plan, code-named, Operation Puff Adder 2, aimed at reinforcing the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent crimes in the country.

The IGP while speaking at the flag-off ceremony at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, explained that the new special operation, which will be intelligence-led and community-driven, will be executed in sustained collaboration with the armed forces, intelligence community, and other sister security agencies.

“It is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that are bent on threatening the internal security order across the country and bringing them to book.”

While assuring Nigerians that the Force would continue to do all within its powers to guarantee a stable security order across the country, Adamu said the operation is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that are bent on threatening the internal security order across the country and bringing them to book.

With the Special Operation, there shall be a massive and well-planned deployment of both human and other operational assets of the Force to reinforce and consolidate on the successes and achievements of Operation Puff Adder I, launched by the IGP in April 2019.

IGP Flags Off 'Operation Puff Adder 2' To Combat Insecurity
