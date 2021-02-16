IGP Flags Off ‘Operation Puff Adder 2’ To Combat Insecurity

February 16, 2021 34

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has flagged-off a reinvigorated special security action plan, code-named, Operation Puff Adder 2, aimed at reinforcing the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent crimes in the country.

The IGP while speaking at the flag-off ceremony at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, explained that the new special operation, which will be intelligence-led and community-driven, will be executed in sustained collaboration with the armed forces, intelligence community, and other sister security agencies.

“The new special operation, which will be intelligence-led and community-driven, will be executed in sustained collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Intelligence Community, and other sister security agencies,” the IGP said.

READ ALSO: US Embassy, Ekiti Govt. Partner For Production Of Milk

“It is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that are bent on threatening the internal security order across the country and bringing them to book.”

It is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that are bent on threatening the internal security order across the country and bringing them to book. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) February 15, 2021

While assuring Nigerians that the Force would continue to do all within its powers to guarantee a stable security order across the country, Adamu said the operation is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that are bent on threatening the internal security order across the country and bringing them to book.

With the Special Operation, there shall be a massive and well-planned deployment of both human and other operational assets of the Force to reinforce and consolidate on the successes and achievements of Operation Puff Adder I, launched by the IGP in April 2019.

See tweets below:

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today, Monday, 15th February, 2021 flagged-off a reinvigorated special security action plan, code named ‘Operation Puff Adder II ’ to reinforce the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) February 15, 2021

With the Special Operation, there shall be massive and well-planned deployment of both human and other operational assets of the Force to reinforce and consolidate on the successes and achievements of Operation Puff Adder I, launched by the IGP in April, 2019. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) February 15, 2021

The operation is aimed at dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the country. It will also ensure that all arrested bandits and their collaborators are brought to book. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) February 15, 2021

The IGP, while assuring the Police operatives of adequate welfare provisions during the mission, charged them to be civil with law abiding citizens but firm and ruthless with criminal elements who may want to threaten the safety of citizens in their Areas of Responsibilities. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) February 15, 2021