IGP Disbands 12 Zonal Intervention Squad over Killing of Footballer

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has disbanded the 12 Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) following the killing of Remo Stars Football Club player Kazeem Tiamiyu.

Tiamiyu was killed on Saturday after being allegedly pushed out of a moving police vehicle by the operatives who had arrested him and were taking him to Abeokuta, the state capital.

The ZIS operatives, a special unit under the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone II, have been operating around border communities of Lagos and Ogun States.

The disbandment of the unit was announced by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Peter Ogunyanwo on Tuesday during a condolence visit with the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

DIG Ogunyanwo explained that the decision is part of ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the police for service delivery.

“The death of your son has played a role in getting some of our zonal offices reorganised.

Our concern now is justice for the deceased, how do we get it? If we don’t have adequate information as to what actually happened, we will not be able to get justice for the deceased and he will not forgive us wherever he is,” he said.

Governor Abiodun while commiserating with the family of late Tiamiyu, said that no stone will be left unturned during the investigation.

“Please accept our deepest condolences. This incident has caused all of us a lot of pain and it is highly regrettable and most unfortunate.

“Since this event happened, we have left no stone unturned to investigate the root cause of this problem,” he stated.