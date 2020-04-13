IGP Deploys Special Forces to Combat Crime amid Lockdown in Lagos, Ogun

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has deployed an intervention squad to tackle the crimes in Lagos and Ogun states.

The two states have witnessed an increase in crime during the lockdown President Muhammadu Buhari ordered to check the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, suspected hoodlums broke into shops and some houses in Alimosho and Ifako-Ijaiye local government areas of Lagos.

Some persons also looted shops around Ado Odo, Ota and Ifo local government areas of Ogun at the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, Frank Mba, force public relations officer, said the IGP has deployed an intervention squad compromising four police teams to put an end to crimes in the two states.

He said the squad has members of police mobile force (PMF) units, federal special anti-robbery squad (FSARS), intelligence response team (IRT) and the special tactical squad (STS).

The spokesman added that the squad will be coordinated by Peter Ogunyanwo, deputy inspector-general of police in charge of south-west.

Mba said 191 suspects had been arrested in connection with crimes in both states, adding that 15 locally-made guns, 52 live cartridges, 42 cutlasses and axes, as well as large quantity of marijuana have been recovered from the suspects.

“The IGP has ordered Commissioners of Police across the country to immediately rejig the security architecture in their various Commands to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lock-down. They are also to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructures in their jurisdictions,” the statement read.

“The Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the twelve (12) Zonal Commands have also been directed by the IGP to bring their supervisory role to bear by ensuring that the Commands under their Zones are safe and secure for the citizenry to live and thrive.

“The DIG, Peter B. Ogunyanwo,fdc can be reached through this GSM No: 0803 389 3226. The Control Room Numbers for Lagos Command are 08127155132, 08065154338 and 07055462708 while that of Ogun Command are 08081770416 and 08081770419.

“The IGP assures the citizens that the police will not sit idly-by and allow activities of a few criminals to disrupt the peace and security of the country. He commends Nigerians for their steadfastness, patience, perseverance and vigilance at this critical time.”

Source: The Cable