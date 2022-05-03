fbpx

IGP Deploys 4 Choppers To Improve Security

May 3, 2022075
Police Acquire High-Powered Tech To Improve Security Surveillance In Nigeria

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed four choppers for enhanced aerial surveillance.

Muyiwa Adejobi, Force’s Public Relations Officer via a statement on Monday said the move is to support police operatives who have been deployed to intensify patrol and ensure adequate security for all and sundry across the country.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in furtherance of his directive and commitment to continually provide security, released funds and required logistics to facilitate the operations,” the police spokesman said.

He called on “Nigerians to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses and celebrations and render necessary help to our officers and men on duty while we continue and sustain our patrols. We are available to serve you, even, better at all times”.

BCG, Others Commence Beach Clean-up, Advocate Climate Awareness

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

