IGP Charges Police Managers To Prepare For Security Challenges Ahead Of 2022

December 13, 2021067
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba on Monday charged strategic police managers in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to prepare for the anticipated internal security challenges that the year 2022 will present.

The IGP said 2022 would be very challenging because it precedes the 2023 general elections and the Force would be confronted with the management of threats associated with an active political space.

Baba stated this on Monday during a meeting with the police managers held on Monday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He also recounted in retrospect that 2021 has been challenging as the Force had had to grapple with secessionist elements, kidnapping, banditry, and other organised crimes.

He said, “The Year 2021 has been particularly challenging to the Nigeria Police Force. These challenges centre largely on the potent threat posed to internal security by the activities of bandits, secessionist elements, kidnapping syndicates, and other highly organized criminals.

“The challenges were compounded by the #Endsars violence of the preceding year which weakened the morale and operational base of the Force following the massive destruction of Police operational assets; and unfortunate deaths and injuries to Police Officers that attended the violent protests.”

Speaking further, Baba said the police, would, in 2022, deal with both traditional crimes and electoral threats.

He said, “While appreciating all members of the Force for these modest successes within the outgoing Year, it is imperative to note that, the upcoming Year could even be more challenging. This is because it is a year preceding the general elections in the country and hence, it is anticipated that the political landscape will be charged in a manner that will further test our professional will and operational competence.

“What this translates is that we will not only be dealing with traditional crimes, our capacity as the Lead Agency in internal Security management will no doubt be stretched to cover the management of threats that will be associated with an active political space in the Year 2022.”

The IGP, therefore, urged the police managers to “brace up to the anticipated internal security challenges that the Year 2022 will, undoubtedly, present”.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

