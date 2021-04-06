fbpx
IGP Blames IPOB For Imo State Prison Attack

April 6, 20210104
Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has revealed that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) is behind the attack that was carried out on the Imo prison facility.

The IGP’s statement comes few hours after gunmen on Monday attacked the Nigerian Correctional Services and the Police Headquarters in the state freeing an unspecified number of prison inmates.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the attack occurred in the early hours of today, after which the hoodlums set the facilities ablaze.

During the attack, one person suspected to be a fleeing inmate was hit by a bullet while carrying his travel bag.

The IGP in a series of tweets while condemning the attack, disclosed that “preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers, who came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), AK49 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), are members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Following the attack, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other Police Tactical Squads to Imo State to strengthen security in the State and prevent further attacks on security formations or any other critical national infrastructure in the State.

He noted that one of the operational vehicles of the attackers has been recovered by the Police and is currently being subjected to forensic scrutiny and investigations.

The IGP has further directed the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command and a new Special Investigation Team (specifically set up to deal with cases of incessant attacks on security formation/operatives in the region), to carry out holistic investigations into the incident with a view to fishing out the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

He vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to book, noting that the Force is doing all within its powers to curb the activities of unscrupulous elements hell-bent on threatening the unity, safety, security and socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

He also enjoined leaders in Imo State, the South-East and other parts of the country to speak out against the unfolding violence and criminality.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

