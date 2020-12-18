fbpx
IGP Approves Promotion of 4,134 Traffic Warden Officers

December 18, 2020034

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, on Thursday approved the promotion of 4,134 traffic warden officers to their next ranks.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The promotion included 65 officers who were elevated to the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Traffic, 245 officers to Assistant Superintendent of Traffic II, 138 officers elevated to Senior Traffic Warden, as well as 3,683 personnel promoted to Grade I and three personnel from Grade III to Grade II.

Adamu noted that the promotion of the officers was part of the ongoing efforts by the police to ensure that deserving personnel were promoted accordingly, to encourage hard work, and further entrench the culture of merit, excellence, and dedication to duties.

He commended the officers for their resilience and invaluable commitment to traffic control duties as greatly recognised by the members of the public.

The IGP, however, asked them to see their promotion as a call for a renewed commitment to duty and further rededication to their professional calling.

He also urged the officers to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and shun all acts capable of undermining the efforts of the police, particularly in the ongoing reforms.

The Traffic Warden Service was established in 1975 as a section of the Nigeria Police Force charged with the task of discharging functions in connection with the control and regulation of, or the enforcement of the law relating to road traffic under the direction of the Police.

Since its establishment, it has remained one of the key frontline components of the Force.

Adepeju Aina
