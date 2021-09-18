fbpx

Igboho: FG Promises To Appeal N20bn Damages Against DSS

September 18, 2021030
The Federal Government has promised to appeal a judgment by the High Court in Oyo State ordering the Department of State Security (DSS) to pay N20 billion damages to Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo as known as Sunday Igboho.

According to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the federal government is studying the judgment and will appeal it.

His Special Assistant on Media, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the Federal Government would take necessary steps.

“The Federal Government will study the judgment and appeal. All necessary measures will be taken,” he said.

However, the Department of State Services (DSS) kept mum over the court judgment on Friday.

Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court awarded N20 billion damages against the Department of State Service (DSS) for the illegal invasion of Sunday Igboho’s residence on July 1, 2021.

An application was filed on July 22 before the Ibadan Division of the Oyo State High Court after DSS officers invaded the home of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, home in Ibadan and carted away valuables.

The raid also led to the arrest of 12 of his aides, while Igboho escaped arrest.

Akintola described DSS’ action as “arbitrary aggression and prejudices” against Igboho.

In the application, Igboho asked the court to order the respondents to jointly pay him the sum ₦500 million as special damages for the damage done to his house and his car and another ₦500 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages for beaching his fundamental rights with the malicious invasion of his house.

