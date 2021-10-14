fbpx

Igboho Falls Sick In Beninese Prison, Rushed To Hospital – Lawyer

October 14, 20210165
Yomi Aliyu, a legal counsel to Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, says the Yoruba nation agitator is sick.

The layer disclosed that Igboho, who is being held in a detention facility in the Benin Republic, was rushed to the hospital after he fell ill.

He stated that Sunday Igboho might be “battling kidney and lungs problem”.

He made this statement on BCC Yoruba, where he revealed that Igboho sustained an injury while attempting to escape during the invasion of his house. He said Igboho is seriously sick and needs to be flown abroad for treatment.

He said: “Igboho was rushed to a hospital. I cannot say if he has been returned to the prison from where he was taken to the hospital. But what I know is that he is sick.

“It seems he is battling kidney and lungs problem. I cannot say precisely what the sickness is all about but it concerns his internal organs.”

The embattled agitator’s Ibadan home was invaded by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 1, 2021.

Igboho managed to flee the scene, two of his associates were lost their lives, while 2 persons were arrested during the operation.

Igboho would be arrested two weeks later, alongside his wife at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, while on their way to Germany.

Igboho’s wife was subsequently released after they were arraigned before a court in Benin Republic, but Igboho remains in custody after an extradition hearing on the request of the Nigerian government was stalled.

