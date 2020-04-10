IG Reaffirms Social Restriction Order Amid Easter Celebrations

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the due enforcement of the orders.

He gave the directive in a statement posted on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday.

Adamu noted that it was that time when Christians commemorate the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ and rejoiced with the Christian community in the country.

He, however, stressed that the restriction orders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country – were still effective.

The police boss, therefore, called on religious leaders in the states and the FCT, as well as other states affected by the restriction orders to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies.

He also urged them to use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe prayers and worship programmes in the confines of their homes.

Adamu explained that the call has become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

“The IGP expresses deep concerns that for the first time in the annals of our history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programs of all faiths.

“He, therefore, enjoins Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love, and ultimate triumph,” the statement read.

The police boss reassured Nigerians that the force would remain steadfast and committed in the duty of ensuring public safety and security during the Easter period and beyond.

Source: Channels TV